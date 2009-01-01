Home | News | General | COLLAPSED SCHOOL: Govt will demolish buildings that fail integrity test —Ambode
The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, said that buildings within the vicinity of the collapsed building at Ita-Faji, on Lagos Island, would be subjected to integrity tests.
Ambode said this as he visited the scene of the collapsed three-storey building, which housed a primary school.
He said that if any of the buildings failed the integrity test, it would be demolished.
“This area and building here will be undergoing an integrity test. As you can see some of the buildings have been marked for demolition

“We have been receiving pleas from house owners from the area. Notwithstanding, we will go ahead with the integrity test and any building that fails the integrity test will be demolished.

“But the most important thing now is to save more lives before we talk about dealing with the culprit.”

