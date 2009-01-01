Home | News | General | We may challenge PDP victory in Oyo in court - APC

- The APC said it is studying the result of the Oyo governorship election

- The party said it will go to court if need be

- The PDP won the governorship election in the state

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, on Wednesday said his party may challenge the victory of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Oke, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, urged party members to remain calm and supportive.

“I want to thank our party members, particularly those of them who supported and voted for the party.

“I ask them to be courageous; we will do all that is needful. If we discover that there is something unlawful in the process of the elections, we will go by lawful means.

“Our legal team is studying the result and the situation, if there is genuine need, then we will go through the legal process,” he said.

NAN recalls that a coalition made up of some aggrieved members of the party had backed the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Seyi Makinde, to defeat APC’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state warned troublemakers to stay away from the state.

He said his administration would not allow brigandage return to the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Ajimobi told newsmen in his office on Monday, March 11, that the recent violent actions embarked upon by some hoodlums in the state would not be condoned.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Will the result of the presidential election have an effect on the guber polls?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...