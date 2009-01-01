Home | News | General | Lionel Messi nets brace as Barcelona book Champions League quarter-finals spot

Barcelona thrash Lyon 5-1 on Tuesday, March 13, in a last-16 clash at Camp Nou to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The encounter at saw Lionel Messi’s net a brace with the opener from the spot in the 18th minute.

In the 38th minute Philippe Coutinho doubled Barca advantage after scoring the second goal of the night.

At the end of the first stanza the home side went into the break with a two-goal lead.

In the 58th minute Lucas Tousart offered the French Ligue 1 campaigners a comeback hope when he pulled a goal back.

But 30 minutes later Messi restored Barcelona’s two-goal advantage when he netted his second goal and Barca’s third.

The pair of Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele were also on hand to further compound Lyon’s woes with the fourth and fifth goals respectively.

The performance see the Blaugrana seal a Champions League quarter final spot with a 5-1 score.

...More to follow

