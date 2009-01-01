Lionel Messi nets brace as Barcelona book Champions League quarter-finals spot
- 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Barcelona thrash Lyon 5-1 on Tuesday, March 13, in a last-16 clash at Camp Nou to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The encounter at saw Lionel Messi’s net a brace with the opener from the spot in the 18th minute.
In the 38th minute Philippe Coutinho doubled Barca advantage after scoring the second goal of the night.
READ ALSO: Eden Hazard's plan to leave for Real Madrid causes panic in Chelsea
At the end of the first stanza the home side went into the break with a two-goal lead.
In the 58th minute Lucas Tousart offered the French Ligue 1 campaigners a comeback hope when he pulled a goal back.
But 30 minutes later Messi restored Barcelona’s two-goal advantage when he netted his second goal and Barca’s third.
The pair of Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele were also on hand to further compound Lyon’s woes with the fourth and fifth goals respectively.
The performance see the Blaugrana seal a Champions League quarter final spot with a 5-1 score.
...More to follow
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.
I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles