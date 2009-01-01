Home | News | General | Lionel Messi nets brace as Barcelona book Champions League quarter-finals spot
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 minutes ago
Barcelona thrash Lyon 5-1 on Tuesday, March 13, in a last-16 clash at Camp Nou to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The encounter at saw Lionel Messi’s net a brace with the opener from the spot in the 18th minute.

In the 38th minute Philippe Coutinho doubled Barca advantage after scoring the second goal of the night.

