- Manchester United were awarded a last-minute penalty against PSG which Rashford converted

- The 27-year-old Brazilian international watched from the stands, was ruled out to injury

Neymar is set to be hammered with a ban by UEFA after his social media rant when Paris Saint-Germain lost to Manchester United.

An investigation has been launched into the matter by the governing body after the injured Brazilian posted a furious rant on Instagram when United were awarded a controversial penalty.

Marcus Rashford scored the injury time spot kick after the VAR spotted a handball but Neymar who watched from the stands vented his anger on social media.

Neymar was reportedly restrained by club staff as he confronted referee Damir Skomina after the game in a furious tunnel bust-up.

He then wrote on Instagram: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!”

It is understood that UEFA are furious by Neymar's behaviour and have now announced that the 27-year-old is under investigation for his outburst.

A statement from Uefa read: “In accordance with the Article 31 (3) (a) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations, Uefa has today announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior, following the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United FC, played on 6 March 2019 in France.”

