Neymar set for UEFA ban following comments made on social media after PSG's loss to Man United



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 16 minutes ago
- Neymar could be in trouble after UEFA have launched investigations into his social media rants

- Manchester United were awarded a last-minute penalty against PSG which Rashford converted

- The 27-year-old Brazilian international watched from the stands, was ruled out to injury

Neymar is set to be hammered with a ban by UEFA after his social media rant when Paris Saint-Germain lost to Manchester United.

An investigation has been launched into the matter by the governing body after the injured Brazilian posted a furious rant on Instagram when United were awarded a controversial penalty.

Marcus Rashford scored the injury time spot kick after the VAR spotted a handball but Neymar who watched from the stands vented his anger on social media.

