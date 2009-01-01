Home | News | General | 2 superb goals from Sadio Mane powers Liverpool to 3-1 win over Bayern Munich

Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League quarterfinal stage

The Premier League outfit thrashed Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena in one of Wednesday's UCl encounters

They will however await their opponent for the next round when the draws are made later this week

Liverpool progress through to the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League tourney after beating Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Senegal international Sadio Mane opened scoring for the Premier League outfit just after 26 minutes of action in Germany.

With Virgil van Dijk claiming the assist for the goal which the attacker superbly took on Manuel Neuer and a couple of defenders before carefully placing the ball into the back of the net.

However, the hosts restored parity six minutes before half time as Joel Matip scored in his side's goal post and gift the Bundesliga champions an easy goal.

Shortly after which Italian referee Daniele Orsato sounded the whistle to signaled the end of the first stanza of the encounter.

Both teams resumed hostilities in the second half after observing a 15-minute break to regroup in their respective dressing rooms.

Efforts to find the back of the net by both teams in the early minutes of the second stanza proved difficult as they maintained decency in the back line.

But that would not hold for a long time as Virgil Van Dijk restored Liverpool's lead in the 69th minute through a superb header from James Milner's corner kick.

The Dutch man rose far above the Bavarians in the danger zone and send Neuer the wrong side with just about 20 minutes left to play.

With less than six minutes in that encounter at the Allianz Arena, Sadio Mane completed his brace as the Reds increased their tally.

Mohamed Salah, despite not being ablr to find the back of the net assisted the goal which gave the EPL side a comfortable 3-1 lead as they look set to reach the last eight stage.

It will be recalled that both sides played goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Anfield last month, but the EPL side have now marched into the next round on 3-1 aggregate.

Meanwhile, stats on UEFA website reveals this will be the first time four English clubs have progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals since 2008/09.

As Liverpool join Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham in the last eight stage of the championship.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool, were forced to a 0-0 draw by German giants, Bayern Munich, in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 played at Anfield.

The Reds were looking to take a step towards another Champions League final like they did last season in their quest for the tournament's glory.

They came into the match without Virgil van Dijk who has been at the heart of defense this season at the club as the Dutchman was serving a one-match suspension.

