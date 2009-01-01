Home | News | General | 2 superb goals from Sadio Mane powers Liverpool to 3-1 win over Bayern Munich
Neymar set for UEFA ban following comments made on social media after PSG's loss to Man United
Nigerians react after popular comedian trolls Davido Oyedepo on Twitter

2 superb goals from Sadio Mane powers Liverpool to 3-1 win over Bayern Munich



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League quarterfinal stage

- The Premier League outfit thrashed Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena in one of Wednesday's UCl encounters

- They will however await their opponent for the next round when the draws are made later this week

Liverpool progress through to the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League tourney after beating Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Senegal international Sadio Mane opened scoring for the Premier League outfit just after 26 minutes of action in Germany.

With Virgil van Dijk claiming the assist for the goal which the attacker superbly took on Manuel Neuer and a couple of defenders before carefully placing the ball into the back of the net.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 67 of 67