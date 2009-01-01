Home | News | General | Nigerians react after popular comedian trolls Davido Oyedepo on Twitter
Nigerians react after popular comedian trolls Davido Oyedepo on Twitter



A Nigerian comedian who is based in the UK took to his Twitter page to call out David Oyedepo regarding a particular issue. As it appears, a post was shared on the mini-blogging site by the ministry of the Winners Chapel founder.

The post was more or less a prayer point which decreed that people will not spend their money on hospital bills in the year 2019. This elaborate intercession was accompanied by a photo of some men in suits who are most likely to be men of God.

Wale Gates, the UK-based comedian in question, cashed in on this evangelical tweet and wrote a reply of his own. He practically questioned the statement by making reference to the fact that the church organisation has hospitals of its own.

The comedian was critical and satiric in his assessment of the prayer point rendered by the social media page of the man of God.

See the post below:

"Amen, But Winners Chapel owns and runs some Private hospitals & Medical centres. Are the Gilead Medical Centres and it's affiliates free to all now?"

