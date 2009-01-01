Home | News | General | Burna Boy shows off his new diamond-encrusted grills (photos)

Singer Burna Boy is one that is known to embrace the large life. Often times, he shows how taken in he is by jewelry, glittering accessories and high-life fashion. Recently, the musician who just released a new song took to showing off the new pair of grills he purchased.

The grills which seem to be diamond-encrusted was worn by the singer in grand style. Then he took to Instagram to show off the new accessory.

Burna Boy who was totally enamoured by his new 'toy' flashed his teeth in photos that he posted on Instagram. He complemented this with a silvery earring which was patterned after the sign of the cross.

To show his excitement, Burna Boy wrote a caption alongside the post. According to him, his mouth feels like freezer just by wearing the teeth ornament.

Burna Boy who has once said he liked wearing fashion items that were unique in themselves made quite a statement with this new accessory.

See the post below:

Many fans were excited for the singer and his new possession and they reflected their happiness through their comments.

See some of their reactions below:

abdul_hakeem_burna: "Master u bi too much burnaaa a beg a need ur one tooth a swear a gonna bi okk"

ben_tekno_manzi: "My best music Man i like you jour congolaise friend Ben_tekno_Manzi_ye_déjà vue_gbona_on the low."

emirofgreatness: "Only one burna d rest na canterfeit drip God @burnaboygram SM for life"

lifeofedanos: "Original badman burna"

yemiigram: "So dope....im trying to double like"

live_love_blood: "Killin dem sha"

Recently, female singer Tiwa Savage took to showing off her own diamond-encrusted grills. The lady who was excited about her new possession could not help but flaunt them elegantly.

[embedded content]

