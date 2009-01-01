Home | News | General | Breaking: Trump takes action following crash of Ethiopian airliner; grounds all Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 aircraft

-US President Donald Trump has issued an order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

- The order was issued following the crash of an Ethiopian airliner and the US president said it takes effect immediately

-Before the announcement, the US FAA had said that it didn’t have any data to show the jets were unsafe

Following the crash of an Ethiopian airliner, the United States president, Donald Trump, has issued an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft.

The president issued the order on Wednesday, March 13, during a scheduled briefing on border security, the Associated Press reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the US president said the order takes effect immediately.

He said: “All of those planes are grounded, effective immediately.”

157 people had been killed when the Ethiopian Airlines' flight en-route to Nairobi, Kenya from Addis Ababa went down on Sunday, March 10.

The US president said any airplane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded; adding that notifications had gone out to all affected airlines and pilots.

He said a statement to the effect would soon be put out by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA); stressing that the safety of the American people is of “paramount concern”.

Until Trump’s announcement, the FAA had said that it didn’t have any data to show the jets were unsafe, even though many nations had already banned them from their airspace.

The US president insisted that there was coordinated with Canadian aviation officials, US carriers and Boeing, before the order was given.

He said: "Boeing is an incredible company. They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully, they’ll quickly come up with an answer.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria on Wednesday joined other nations across world in banning the Boeing 737 Max 8 from flying over its airspace to ensure passenger safety.

The minister of state for aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, made this known when he addressed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the planes would remain banned, pending the determination of the actual cause of the crash in Ethiopia and pending the outcome of the response of the manufacturers of the aircraft.

