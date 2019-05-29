Home | News | General | Breaking: El-Rufai reacts to alleged rumour of his death

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reacted to the alleged death of his driver and the purported report that he was in comatose, describing it as the handiwork of his political enemies in the state.

Legit.ng reports that the governor wrote on his Facebook page - Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, March 14, that the story was not only false but the imagination of his enemies.

El-Rufai declared that he was not surprised about the news, adding that he had been a permanent nightmare for PDP and all his political enemies in the state.

He said: ''I woke up after a rare 8-hour bout of deep sleep to learn that some bigotry-driven, PDP-affiliated fake news platform has declared my driver dead and my humble self in coma.

''Both claims are false. I thank them for reducing the days in their lives and adding them to mine. I remain their permanent nightmare and not about to disappear from their wretched and corrupt lives any time soon by the Grace of Almighty Allah, until they are permanently retired and buried.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Nasir El-Rufai approved the constitution of a transition committee to prepare the ground work for his second term in office, which begins on May 29, 2019.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday, March 12, by the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the governor, Samuel Aruwan.

It was gathered that the Kaduna state transition committee 2019 would be chaired by the deputy governor-elect of the state, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

Aruwan had said in a statement: "The transition committee, which will be inaugurated next week, has Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, as vice-chairman and Muyiwa Adekeye, the special adviser- media & communication, as secretary.

