- Patrice Evra has revealed the chat he had with Ronaldo before the Champions League tie against Atletico

- Cristiano Ronaldo was excellent on Tuesday night scoring three goals in Juventus' win over Atletico

- Ronaldo told his former team-mate at Man United that 'home we smash them,' and they did it

Patrice Evra has revealed a private Whats-app chat to Cristiano Ronaldo with the Juventus superstar predicting the epic comeback win against Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo was superb on Tuesday night, March 12, scoring hat-tick against Atletico Madrid which sent the Old Lady to the quarterfinal of the 2018/19 Champions League.

And after the incredible win in Turin, Evra posted a screenshot to Instagram of his conversation with Ronaldo that took place five days before the latter went on to inspire his side to victory.

"Bro I'm counting on you for the Champions League return," Evra said. Before Ronaldo replied: "We're going to pass bro, at home we smash them."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo is now on the verge of being banned for at least one game in the Champions League following his celebration against Atletico Madrid in the second leg round of 16 clash.

Ronaldo was superb for Juventus on Tuesday night, March 12, scoring three goals against Atletico Madrid which sent the Old Lady to the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

And after scoring the third goal, Ronaldo is said to have mocked Diego Simeone with a crotch-grabbing celebration in front of the travelling fans as emotions ran away with him on the night.

