Gospel musician recounts in sadness how her pastor left her to die because of ordinary TV set

Top Ghanaian gospel musician, Mercy Twum-Ampofo, known in show business as Ohemaa Mercy, has revealed how her pastor left her to die after deciding to purchase a TV set. This story is indeed one of a kind.

In a report sighted on a Ghanaian channel, the award-winning singer shared this sad story in an interview with Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM.

She was indeed saddened by the entire affair. According to her, she almost died some years ago because of the ‘wickedness’ of one man of God.

She stressed that, a pastor told her that he was going to use the money, which could save her life after she had some complication with her pregnancy, to purchase a television for his children.

The Aseda hitmaker revealed that surprisingly enough, throughout her nine-month pregnancy, she was always on her feet at the church of this man of God ministering songs to the delight of everyone in the church but still he didn’t have pity on her.

In all of this, Ohemaa Mercy’s simple message is that Christians should not be too dependent on people because if pastors can fail, then anybody can fail them.

