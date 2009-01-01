Home | News | General | Jubilation at Old Trafford as David Beckham returns to play for Man United again
Lady narrates how roof of her apartment totally collapsed after just 4 months of renting it (photos)
Bride-to-be discovers secret message from deceased mum on the soles of her wedding shoe (photo)

Jubilation at Old Trafford as David Beckham returns to play for Man United again



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- David Beckham will be among Man United icons to mark the 20th anniversary of their 2-1 UCL win over Bayern

- The encounter slated for Old Trafford on May 26, will feature players, who participated during the original game

- Beckham featured in 394 games for Man United before joining Real Madrid in 2003

David Beckham is set to join Man United mates to celebrate 20th anniversary of their 2-1 Champions League comeback win over Bayern Munich as both teams clash again in a friendly.

According to the BBC, the encounter slated for Old Trafford on May 26, will parade players who participated during the match at Barca’s home ground Nou Camp in 1999.

Ex-United boss Sir Alex Ferguson will seat in the dugout while the quarter of Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Buttt and Jesper Blomqvist run the show on the pitch.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 55 of 55