Bride-to-be discovers secret message from deceased mum on the soles of her wedding shoe (photo)

For many mothers in the world, it is always a feeling of absolute joy and fulfillment when they are able to witness the wedding ceremony of their daughters. A deceased woman has, however, outsmarted death with a heartwarming action.

A woman identified as Emma who hails from Kibworth Beauchamp in Leicestershire has warmed the internet with her amazing and absolutely surprising story.

According to reports by BBC News, Emma had gotten engaged to her beloved in 2016 with her loved ones in attendance. Fate would, however, have it otherwise, as one month after the ceremony; her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had passed on in 2017.

In an unexpected development, when the bride-to-be who is set to get married in August 2019, to her fiancé Richard, received her wedding shoes, she discovered that her mother had secretly made payment for the pair in the past.

Even more surprising was the fact that the deceased mother of the young lady, wrote a secret message addressed to her daughter, underneath the shoes.

The message read: "Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you.Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, MUM "

Speaking to the BBC, she disclosed that it has been so hard planning the wedding without her mother. She also added that her husband-to-be had been aware of her mother’s secret plan.

She said: "It's been so hard planning a wedding without having her with me, and I have had lots of tears.

"I had absolutely no idea, my fiancé knew about it. It was just an absolute shock. I pulled out the one shoe and I saw part of the message and I couldn't think who it would be.”

According to the report, when the young lady realized that the shoe had been from her mother, she had become speechless and broken into tears.

See a photo of the shoe below:

