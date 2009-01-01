Home | News | General | Ronaldo caught on camera doing something special to teammates during Juve win against Atletico
Ronaldo caught on camera doing something special to teammates during Juve win against Atletico



- Cristiano displayed leadership qualities as his motivated his teammates at half time

- The tunnel camera spotted the Portuguese as he fist-bumped or shook hands with them

- Ronaldo went on to complete his hat-trick that gave Juventus a 3-2 aggregate victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid but cameras in the dressing room tunnel spotted the Portuguese charging his Juventus teammates before the start of the second half.

Juve were leading 1-0 at half time courtesy of a powerful header from the 34-year-old in the 27th minute which took the aggregate to 2-1, but they needed two more goals to be home and dry.

The former Real Madrid talisman just like his days in Spain was captured giving fist bumps and handshakes in a bid to overturn the two-goal deficit in the second 45 minutes.

