Ronaldo caught on camera doing something special to teammates during Juve win against Atletico

- Cristiano displayed leadership qualities as his motivated his teammates at half time

- The tunnel camera spotted the Portuguese as he fist-bumped or shook hands with them

- Ronaldo went on to complete his hat-trick that gave Juventus a 3-2 aggregate victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid but cameras in the dressing room tunnel spotted the Portuguese charging his Juventus teammates before the start of the second half.

Juve were leading 1-0 at half time courtesy of a powerful header from the 34-year-old in the 27th minute which took the aggregate to 2-1, but they needed two more goals to be home and dry.

The former Real Madrid talisman just like his days in Spain was captured giving fist bumps and handshakes in a bid to overturn the two-goal deficit in the second 45 minutes.

And it did not take long for the goal scoring machine to score his second within three minutes of the restart as they leveled on aggregate at 2-2.

In the 86th minute, Ronaldo completed his hat-trick and turning the game on its head as the Bianconeri won the match 3-0 and 3-2 on aggregate.

It was the first time Juventus had come from a two-goal deficit in the first leg in the Champions League to win 3-0.

Ronaldo did not only show his energy and desire on the pitch but how much of an impact he has in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Diego Maradona has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits in the Champions League following his incredible hat-trick against Atletico Madrid.

The 1986 World Cup winner also joined in the debate of who is the best player between the Portuguese and Lionel Messi in this generation.

