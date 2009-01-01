Home | News | General | Music star Peter Okoye flaunts his impressive car collection in new photo

- Nigerian singer Peter Okoye no doubt lives an enviable life

- Peter is obviously a car lover and he does not mind spending a fortune on automobiles

- The father of two recently took to social media to show off his fleet of cars

Successful Nigerian celebrities love to enjoy their good fortune and spend on the best things money can buy.

Being a celebrity is not something everyone can boast of and those who have attained a level of stardom often try to live up to their status.

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, who now goes by the stage name Mr P after he left Psquare music group is one celeb who knows how to enjoy the good life.

He has no doubt enjoyed a successful music career that has paid him well over time. He is one artiste who can afford to give in to his expensive hobbies.

Peter is obviously a lover of beautiful and powerful cars and his garage is telling on the fortune he has spent on cars.

The father of two recently took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself posing beside some of his luxury cars. See his post below:

See some more photos of Peter's cars:

A lovely collection of cars.

Apart from showing off his automobiles, Peter has also been known to flaunt the interior of his beautiful home from time to time.

His living room is one that many have described as looking heavenly. His home is nothing short of a masterpiece and the decor is one worth envying.

