Home | News | General | Meet 5 most powerful Ghanaian female CEOs who hold a lot of influence (photos)
Music star Peter Okoye flaunts his impressive car collection in new photo
Ronaldo faces Champions League ban because of what he did against Atletico

Meet 5 most powerful Ghanaian female CEOs who hold a lot of influence (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ghanaian corporate culture is a male-dominated organisation that sees very few women in position of real and overall power, controlling affairs and calling shots.

The reason for which women are left behind from the top of organisations are many. While some of it is age-old sexism, others bore down to a lack of women in the field, a phenomenon that plays out in fields of science and technology, especially.

However, over the last decade, foreign and indigenous companies have appointed women as chief executives or managing directors. Some of these appointments have come with varying degrees of success.

Legit.ng lists some of the top female CEOs of notable Ghanaian companies at this beginning of 2019.

READ ALSO: Iyabo Ojo surprises daughter with white limousine, serenade and flowers on her 18th birthday (videos)

1. Beatrice Agyemang-Abbey of Media General

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 55 of 55