Ronaldo faces Champions League ban because of what he did against Atletico



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
- Cristiano Ronaldo could be banned by UEFA for his crotch grabbing celebration

- He led Juventus to a stunning comeback win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night

- Ronaldo may now be hit with a ban because of his celebration after scoring the third goal

Cristiano Ronaldo is now on the verge of being banned for at least one game in the Champions League following his celebration against Atletico Madrid in the second leg round of 16 clash.

Ronaldo was superb for Juventus on Tuesday night, March 12, scoring three goals against Atletico Madrid which sent the Old Lady to the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

And after scoring the third goal, Ronaldo is said to have mocked Diego Simeone with a crotch-grabbing celebration in front of the travelling fans as emotions ran away with him on the night.

