Ronaldo faces Champions League ban because of what he did against Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo could be banned by UEFA for his crotch grabbing celebration

He led Juventus to a stunning comeback win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night

Ronaldo may now be hit with a ban because of his celebration after scoring the third goal

Cristiano Ronaldo is now on the verge of being banned for at least one game in the Champions League following his celebration against Atletico Madrid in the second leg round of 16 clash.

Ronaldo was superb for Juventus on Tuesday night, March 12, scoring three goals against Atletico Madrid which sent the Old Lady to the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

And after scoring the third goal, Ronaldo is said to have mocked Diego Simeone with a crotch-grabbing celebration in front of the travelling fans as emotions ran away with him on the night.

Atletico Madrid manager Simeone was hit himself with a ban following his celebration against Juventus in the first leg which ended 2-0 in Spain.

According to the latest report by UK Sun, UEFA may likely take the same judgment on Ronaldo's celebration against Atletico Madrid.

And if they do, then it means that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss one of Juventus' Champions League encounter against their imminent opponents.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Rio Ferdinand described Cristiano Ronaldo as a "living god" following his heroics in Juventus Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri needed to overturn the two-goal deficit in the first leg suffered at the hands of Diego Simeone's side at Wanda Metropolitano.

And Juve's talisman Ronaldo responded with three unreplied goals in emphatic fashion making it eight hat-tricks in his Champions League 126-goal tally.

