Adamawa Guber: APC reacts to court judgment stopping INEC from conducting supplementary election

The Adamawa Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the court order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting supplementary governorship election in Adamawa has vindicated the party.
Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, State Organising Secretary of the party made this known on Thursday while reacting to the court order.
Lawal said that the party had earlier objected to the entire governorship election, claiming that it was marred with many irregularities.
He called on APC supporters to remain calm as they get ready to go into another governorship election.
According to him, APC will win if the process were fair.
NAN recalls that the governorship election held in Adamawa was declared inconclusive by INEC.
The Movement for the Restoration of Democratic for Development (MRDD) petitioned an Adamawa High Court, on the omission of its party logo on the ballot paper during the March 9, governorship election.
The court issued an order restraining INEC from conducting a rerun election in the state.
