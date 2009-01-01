We have totally rejected Akpabio, says lawmaker’s cousin

Ukpong, cousin to Godswill Akpabio, says the people of Essien Udim local government area of the state have totally rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator.

Ukpong spoke when he alongside some stakeholders from the local government marched to the state press centre in Uyo to protest the electoral offences and irregularities “masterminded by the senator and his cohorts.”

He accused the former governor of Akwa Ibom of intimidating and assaulting officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Essien Udim people condemn in strong terms the various electoral offenses and irregularities masterminded and perpetrated by Senator Akpabio and his cohorts in which almost all the election processes in the area were marred by unlawful militarisation, rigging and assault on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officers,” read a communiqué jointly signed by the stakeholders, including Akpabio’s cousin.

“The atrocities include carting away of electoral materials and kidnapping of INEC ad hoc workers, with military help, to the home of Ibanga Akpabio.

“Senator Akpabio and his cohorts, apart from assaulting INEC workers, also beat and machete some PDP faithful to unconsciousness… we as a people have totally rejected him (Akpabio).”

The political leaders in Akpabio’s area alleged that one Idorenyin Akpabio of SARS, in company of other police men, shot at the people indiscriminately.

Speaking on the election, they insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in units where elections held, and result sheets intact. They also said any other result is fake and did not represent the people’s votes.

The political leaders rejected the results released so far by the electoral body. They also condemned the cancellation of results in nine wards in the council area.

They advised senator to stop advertising “his declining and dwindling political status through interviews as such will continue to deepen his failing image.”

