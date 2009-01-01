El-Rufai speaks on being involved in ”ghastly accident”

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday reacted to reports of his alleged involvement in a ghastly motor accident.

Reports had it that El-Rufai was involved in a ghastly accident which claimed the life of his driver on the spot.

But the governor has since reacted, saying the report claiming he was in coma and that of the death of his driver was false.

El-Rufai described the news as “bigotry-driven” propagated by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a post on his official Facebook page, El-Rufai vowed to remain PDP’s permanent nightmare.

He wrote: “UPDATE: I woke up after a rare 8-hour bout of deep sleep to learn that some bigotry-driven, PDP-affiliated fake news platform has declared my driver dead and my humble self in coma. Both claims are false.

“I thank them for reducing the days in their lives and adding them to mine. I remain their permanent nightmare and not about to disappear from their wretched and corrupt lives any time soon by the Grace of Almighty Allah, until they are permanently retired and buried. – Nasir @elrufai.”

