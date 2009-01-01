Inconclusive polls: Osinbajo meets Adamawa, Bauchi governors
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with the governors of Adamawa and Bauchi states at the presidential villa, Abuja.
It was gathered that Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa) and Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi) met behind closed doors with the vice president on Thursday.
The meeting, held at the vice president’s office, may not be unconnected with the inconclusive polls in the state.
At the end of his meeting with Osinbajo, Bauchi governor declined to speak to reporters who approached him for an interview on the outcome of the meeting.
It was gathered that Bindow was still meeting with the vice president as at the time this story was filed by our reporter.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had fixed Saturday, 23rd March, this year for the re-run elections in some states, including Adamawa and Bauchi.
