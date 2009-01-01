Home | News | General | Reno Omokri blames Buhari over Lagos school building collapse:
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Reno Omokri, ‪a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to act over the collapse of a three-storeyed building, which left many dead in Ita Faji area of Lagos Island on Wednesday.
At least, 50 children have been rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as well as other security agencies.
Reacting to the sad event on Thursday, Omokri said Buhari ought to have travelled to Ita Faji, Lagos Island, where the three-storeyed building collapsed for an on the spot assessment.

He tweeted: “President @MBuhari ought to have travelled to Lagos for an on the spot assessment of the #LagosBuildingCollapse.
“As dictatorial as Putin is alleged to be, he flew to Russia’s Ural Mountains region in 2018 to participate in rescue efforts at a collapsed building in SUBZERO WEATHER.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
