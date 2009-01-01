I’ll repay Ogun voters with good performance – Dapo Abiodun vows

The governor-elect of Ogun State, Adedapo Abiodun, has promised to repay residents who voted for him during the last governorship election with good performance that will improve their standards of living.

Abiodun promised to pay teachers’ salaries and arrears, adding that local government areas would be autonomous and strengthened.

He spoke during visits to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and the Osile Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho.

A statement on Thursday said the incoming governor was accompanied by his deputy governor-elect, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

According to the statement, Abiodun, during the visit to the Alake, assured all the Egbas that he would not disappoint them.

He said the Egbas were the first to receive him before he started his campaign and they did not abandon him throughout the electioneering.

“We are humbled by the votes we got from Egbaland; we are extremely grateful. It is important that we are not seen as Ijebu governor. We won in Abeokuta South and Obafemi Owode. That, to me, shows that the Egbas are solidly behind us. Kabiyesi, we appreciate you. Every vote given to me is a referendum; a vote of confidence. We will not fail you,” he said in the statement.

Abiodun noted that his administration would focus on good governance and transformation of the rural and urban areas of the state.

“We will ensure that all ongoing infrastructural projects in Abeokuta are completed; we will serve the people with focus on rural development,” he added.

While on the visit to Oba Tejuosho, Abiodun promised to fulfill all his campaign promises.

The traditional ruler urged the incoming governor to be wary of the people around him and have the fear of God.

