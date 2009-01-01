Home | News | General | Saraki didn’t provide quality representation for Kwara Central; I’ll perform far better than him - Oloriegbe lambastes Senate president

- Senator-elect Yahaya Oloriegbe says he’ll perform far better than Senate President Bukola Saraki in the ninth Senate

- Oloriegbe said Saraki focused more on national politics and not on responsive and quality representation for his constituents

- The incoming lawmaker says his responsive representation in the ninth Senate will surpass whatever Saraki rendered in the past

Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, the senator-elect for Kwara Central, has declared that he will perform far better than Senate President Bukola Saraki in the ninth Senate.

He made the assertion on Thursday, March 14 after collecting his Certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Oloriegbe stated that Saraki did not set any standard of performance for any successor to study, despite the fact that he attained the position of Senate president.

The senator-elect stated that by his brand of politics and ambition, Saraki focused more on national politics and not on responsive and quality representation for his constituents, the people of Kwara Central.

He said: “It is God that gives and takes power from whosoever He wishes. I thank the Almighty Allah for granting me the grace of being overwhelmingly elected as senator for Kwara Central in the coming ninth Senate.

“I have the pedigree of service to people and humanity as a trained medical doctor who has spent decades working with World Health Organization (WHO) and years on the political field also in rendering selfless service to people and humanity.

“I was the majority leader of Kwara state House of Assembly from 1999 to 2003 under the late Governor Muhammed Alabi Lawal.

“My focus in the Senate will squarely be on how to through legislative engineering, quality and responsive representation, improve the lots of my people in Kwara Central and collaborate very effectively along with other federal lawmakers from the state with the state governor-elect, Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq in giving the state a new direction with regards to wealth creation and genuine development.

“The responsive representation I will put up for Kwara Central people within the next four years coupled with the required legislative engagements to be made on both the floor and at committee level for good governance in the country will surpass whatever performance Saraki had rendered in the past.”

Legit.ng previously reported that Senate president Bukola Saraki congratulated the winner of the Kwara Central senatorial election which was held on Saturday, February 23.

Yahaya Oloriegbe defeated Saraki in the Kwara Central senatorial election by polling a total of 123, 808 votes to defeat the Senate president who scored 68,994 votes in the four local government areas of the senatorial district.

Senator Saraki also congratulated others who emerged winners in the elections in Kwara state.

