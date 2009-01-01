Home | News | General | Obasanjo, Atiku reportedly meet in Abeokuta

- Alhaji Atiku Abubakar reportedly visits Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state

- The former vice president was said to have observed his prayers inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL)

- The presidential candidate of the PDP also reportedly held a private meeting with his former boss

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly met with his former principal, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state on Thursday, March 14.

The Nation reports that Atiku had a private meeting with his host inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) around 1pm.

It was learnt that the former vice president also observed his prayer at the mosque facility and also had lunch with Obasanjo before quietly leaving the town.

The report said there were no details of the discussion Atiku had with the former president.

It quoted a source as saying: “I can confirm that Atiku visited Baba Obasanjo today around 1pm. It was purely private visit.

“He came, observed his prayer, had lunch with Baba and left. The visit was brief. There was nothing else done.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that one visually impaired prophet, Muhideen Kasali, recently called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, not to lose hope as he still has a chance of being president.

President Muhammadu Buhari was declared winner of the presidential election, although the former vice president has rejected the result and has gone to court to challenge it.

He said: “There is no loser in an election but a learner. Atiku can still rule Nigeria in no distant future. God sparing our lives 2023 will soon be here, he can contest again.

"It is not about age but what he has to offer. He should join hands with President Buhari to make Nigeria great again and get out of her numerous challenges."

It also reported that Tanko Yakasai, former liaison officer to the National Assembly in the administration of Shehu Shagari, recently advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to dismiss Atiku Abubakar.

Yakasai said there would be consequences in putting Atiku away in power equation of the country.

