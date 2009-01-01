Home | News | General | Lagos, Anambra must do something - Buhari speaks as tragedies hit both states

President Muhammadu Buhari, in the evening of Thursday, March 14, charged the governments of Lagos and Anambra to make efforts to avert the future incidents that could be described as tragic.

Buhari also consoled the family of the victims of the incident as he prayed that God should comfort them.

He also prayed for the survivors wishing them quick recovery.

“Yesterday was a dark day for the people of Lagos and Anambra states: The news of the collapsed building in Itafaaji area of Lagos Island, and the tanker accident in Onitsha.

“It touches one to lose precious lives in any kind of mishap, particularly those so young and tender.

“May the Almighty God comfort the bereaved and grant quick recovery to the injured. ‬Condolences to the government and people of Lagos and Anambra states.

“I charge both State Governments to do all that is needful, so that these tragic developments do not recur,” Buhari said.

Legit.ng learnt that two people were killed while 14 others sustained injuries in Anambra when two trucks collided in a market in Ibughubu, Umuchu, Aguata local government area.

Earlier, it was reported that an undisclosed number of children of a primary school were feared killed after a three-storey building reportedly collapsed in Lagos state on Wednesday, March 13.

Other persons were trapped in the debris of the collapsed structure which was reportedly housing the primary school on the top floor.

The building located at the Itafaji area of Lagos Island was reported to be a residential building with several apartments.

It also reported that families of survivors of the collapsed building stormed a hospital premises in the state that was reportedly demanding for nothing less than N150,000 before commencing comprehensive treatment of the survivors.

The aggrieved families complained that despite being told that treatment will be done and for free too, the Lagos Island general hospital is requesting for money to treat the victims.

