Arsenal cruise to Europa League quarter-final spot after bashing Rennes at Emirates



- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the opening goal of the reverse fixture after five minutes for Arsenal

- Ainsley Maitland-Niles nodded home the second after 15 minutes to put Arsenal two goals up

- Aubameyang completed his brace and Arsenal's third in the 72 minute to seal the win

Arsenal progressed to the quarter-final round of the Europa League after thrashing Rennes 3-0 on Thursday, March 14, at the Emirates.

The Gunners came into the contest with a deficit after suffering a 3-1 bashing in the first-leg tie last week in France.

However, five minutes after hostilities commenced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the opening goal of the match, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles increasing Arsenal lead in the 15th minute after scoring Arsenal second goal.

