Arsenal cruise to Europa League quarter-final spot after bashing Rennes at Emirates

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the opening goal of the reverse fixture after five minutes for Arsenal

- Ainsley Maitland-Niles nodded home the second after 15 minutes to put Arsenal two goals up

- Aubameyang completed his brace and Arsenal's third in the 72 minute to seal the win

Arsenal progressed to the quarter-final round of the Europa League after thrashing Rennes 3-0 on Thursday, March 14, at the Emirates.

The Gunners came into the contest with a deficit after suffering a 3-1 bashing in the first-leg tie last week in France.

However, five minutes after hostilities commenced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the opening goal of the match, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles increasing Arsenal lead in the 15th minute after scoring Arsenal second goal.

In the second stanza, Aubameyang completed his brace with a tap in, courtesy of a decent assist from Sead Kolasinac to put the home-side three goals up and closer to the last eight round.

Auba celebrated his goal in a bizarre manner after opting for a Black Panther mask and this attracted a yellow card from the referee.

Rennes had their moment in the course of the game, but lacked the quality at the rear to check Arsenal's attackers.

Arsenal duo Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan came into the contest in the closing moments with the latter playing a part in Arsenal’s third goal.

The Gunners performance ensured the six Premier League representatives in Europe, reached the quarter-final round of the Champions and Europa League, for the first time since 1971.

Arsenal alongside Chelsea will know their quarter-final foes during Friday’s draw ceremony in Nyon.

Earlier, :Legit.ng reported that Rennes defeated Arsenal 3-1 as they continue their impressive run in the Europa League.

Arsenal's hopes of lifting a title this season were dented on Thursday evening, March 7, after suffering an embarrassing defeat in the first leg. During the Thursday clash played at Roazhon Park, the Premier League side started the match brightly, with Alex Iwobi opening the scoring for the visitors within four minutes of game play.

