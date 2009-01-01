Home | News | General | Bode George leads Oyo governor-elect, others to Obasanjo as ex-president gives touching advice

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday, March 14, advised the governor-elect of Oyo, Seyi Makinde, to govern the state based on democratic principles rather than one that could make him pocket it.

Obasanjo told Makinde this when the governor-elect and others were led by Chief Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the former president.

Those hosted by Obasanjo also included the deputy governor-elect, Akeem Ademola, the Oyo state chairman of PDP, Kunmi Mustapha, Bose Adelabu, and the chairman of the party in Lagos, Dominic Agboola.

“Be transparent and embark on developmental projects, which would be a delight to the people of Oyo state. Please run a government that will be making them ask, where have this type of government been all these years in Oyo state.

“You must give them something (positive), you must give them good democracy and not that one my younger brothers will call democratic so sa po’ (pocketing democracy).

“Where there is misunderstanding, call yourselves( your people) together and make peace in the overall interest of Oyo state.

“He cannot do it alone and since you have supported him now, you should continue to be together. You should be mindful that Oyo people are fearless and they don’t mind, whose oars is gored, that is why you are there now,” Obasanjo said.

The Nation reports that Obasanjo promised to support Makinde’s government when the need arises.

Makinde said he was at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) to appreciate the former president and seeks wisdom from the elder statesman.

The governor-elect noted that Oyo was in a bad shape but pledged to apply wisdom to make things better.

“We are very much aware of this too. With God, Oyo state will never be the same again. This is the type of visit that will give us the needed tonic to forge ahead positively in Oyo state,” he said.

Olabode George said: “I want to thank him for granting us audience within the short notice.”

