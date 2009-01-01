Home | News | General | Europa League: Giroud scores hat-trick as Chelsea demolish Dynamo Kiev to qualify for quarter finals

- Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea ended 5-0 in favour of the Blues in the Europa League round of 16

- The Blues have now qualified for the quarter finals of the competition on a 8-0 aggregate

- Chelsea will learn about their next opponent when UEFA conducts the draws on March 15

A resurgent Chelsea side defeated on Thursday, March 14, Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 played at Stadio NSK Olimpiyskiy.

The Premier League side carried a healthy 3-0 goal advantage ahead of their trip to Ukraine for the second leg.

Goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi wrapped up the comfortable victory in the reverse fixture as Maurizio Sarri took a giant step towards a quarter finals qualification.

The Blues went on to finish the job away from home with a spectacular performance that saw them strike thrice in the first half.

Olivier Giroud powered the visitors to an early lead within just five minutes of game play, before doubling the lead in the 33rd minute off Marcos Alonso's wonderful pass.

Alonso extended the lead moments before the break, stabbing into the net from two yards thanks to Hudson-Odoi's brilliant assist.

In the second half, Giroud continued with his heroics, bagging his hat-trick of the night in the 59th minute with a powerful header from Willian's well-taken free-kick to put the game beyond the hosts.

Hudson-Odoi made it 5-0 for Sarri's men in the 78th minute after a smart run to slot home past the advancing goalkeeper, capitalising on Giroud's assist.

The Blues eventually won the match 5-0 and 8-0 on aggregate to qualify for the quarter finals of the European tournament.

The London club will now have to wait to learn about their next opponent when UEFA conducts the draws on Friday, March 15.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea have resulted in losing their star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid as the west London club will reportedly demand £100million from the Spanish giants.

The 27-year-old was linked to a move to the Bernabeu last season after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

