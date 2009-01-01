Home | News | General | Europa League: Giroud scores hat-trick as Chelsea demolish Dynamo Kiev to qualify for quarter finals
Bode George leads Oyo governor-elect, others to Obasanjo as ex-president gives touching advice
Lagos building collapse: Comedian Ali Baba explains how society encourages lawlessness

Europa League: Giroud scores hat-trick as Chelsea demolish Dynamo Kiev to qualify for quarter finals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea ended 5-0 in favour of the Blues in the Europa League round of 16

- The Blues have now qualified for the quarter finals of the competition on a 8-0 aggregate

- Chelsea will learn about their next opponent when UEFA conducts the draws on March 15

A resurgent Chelsea side defeated on Thursday, March 14, Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 played at Stadio NSK Olimpiyskiy.

The Premier League side carried a healthy 3-0 goal advantage ahead of their trip to Ukraine for the second leg.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 63 of 63