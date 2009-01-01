Home | News | General | Breaking: 2 governors with inconclusive elections meet Osinbajo in Aso Rock

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, March 14, met behind closed doors with some governors from the northern part of the country at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Present at the meeting are the Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, and the Adamawa state governor, Jibrila Bindow.

The meeting, which held at the vice president’s office, may not be unconnected with the inconclusive polls in the state.

READ ALSO: Court stops INEC from conducting supplementary governorship election in Adamawa

The two governors who are seeking second tenure on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been unable to secure a clear victory as the elections in their two states were declared inconclusive.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had fixed Saturday, March 23, for the re-run elections in some states, including Adamawa and Bauchi.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari met with seven governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The seven governors are Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdulaziz Yari ( Zamfara), Abubakar Badaru, (Jigawa) Kashim Shettima (Borno) and Fayemi Kayode (Ekiti).

Recall that President Buhari left Daura for Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday, March 12. The president had gone to Daura, his country-home, where he went for the governorship and state assembly elections.

Buhari left Daura with his wife, Hajiya Aisha. The president took off from the Daura helipad at 11.10 am in a presidential chopper marked NAF-541 in company of his aides and close relations.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Suspected political thugs hijacks ballot materials in Rivers state - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...