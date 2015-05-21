Home | News | General | Just in: Supreme Court frees Oyinlola’s lawyer Kalejaiye 4 years after he lost SAN title over election matters

Friday, March 15, remains a great day for Kunle Kalejaiye, the lawyer who was stripped of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title as a result of his alleged activities in relation to election issues as counsel to Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun state.

Legit.ng learnt that the Supreme Court made its ruling setting aside the decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of May 21, 2015.

The decision of the LPDC had disbarred Kule Kalejaye for allegedly engaging in what the body called professional misconduct.

The Nation reports that Kalejaye, once a lawyer to the Peoles Democratic Party (PDP) and then Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was allegedly found to have engaged in an ex-parte confidential communication with the chairman of the 2008 Osun governorship tribunal, Justice Thomas Naron.

He appealed the ruling of the LDPC.

The report said a five-man panel of the Supreme Court granted a unanimous judgment that upheld Kalejaye’s appeal on the grounds that the trial procedure at the LDPC was flawed.

