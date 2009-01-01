Home | News | General | Breaking: Lagos commences demolition of marked houses following building collapse
Just in: Supreme Court frees Oyinlola’s lawyer Kalejaiye 4 years after he lost SAN title over election matters
Why incoming PDP governor will not pay N30,000 minimum wage in Kano - Kwankwaso

Breaking: Lagos commences demolition of marked houses following building collapse



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Lagos state government, on Friday, March 15, said it has commenced the manual demolition of buildings marked on Freeman street at the Ita Faji area of Lagos Island.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 82 of 82