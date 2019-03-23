Home | News | General | Why incoming PDP governor will not pay N30,000 minimum wage in Kano - Kwankwaso

- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has been accused of emptying the state government treasury

- Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the PDP, said incoming PDP's administration will not fulfill the promise that Ganduje made to workers in the state

- According to Kwankwaso, the PDP is sure of victory in the supplementary election but will not continue with the payment of N30,000 minimum wage

Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the PDP in Kano and former governor of the state, claimed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's administration has emptied the state government treasury.

According to a medium, Sahara Reporters, Kwankwaso said due to the empty treasury, the incoming PDP's administration in the state might not be able pay N30, 000 minimum wage to workers.

Kwankwaso, who addressed a group of Kwankwassiyya supporters in Kaduna, said the PDP is sure of victory in the supplementary election and will not continue with the payment of N30,000 minimum wage as promised workers by Ganduje.

According to him, “As the leader of the party in Kano, I have directed our governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, not to pay the minimum wage because that is the APC manifesto and we will not take it.

"Anyway, we will ensure that workers get their salaries on or before the 25th of every month, but what we will not do is to pay the minimum wage."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Civil society groups in Kano state have called on EFCC to investigate Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly withdrawing N235.5 from the state government treasury ahead the supplementary election.

This is contained in a petition by the group to EFCC entitled “Petition against Kano state government over attempt to buy votes ahead of the 23rd March 2019 re-run gubernatorial election in Kano” signed by Kabiru Saidu Dakata, and Abdulrazaq Alkai, co-conveners of the group.

