'Grief-stricken' PDP reacts to Lagos building collapse (full statement)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was saddened by the incident of school building collapse in Ita Faaji area of Lagos Island in which innocent school pupils were killed while many severely injured.

PDP, in a statement on Thursday, March 14, by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan expressed its sadness, saying it was grief-stricken over this ''tragedy, which has traumatized not only the families of the victims, but also the entire nation with bereavement, pain and anguish.''

The opposition party also thanked Nigerians and sympathizers for their love and solidarity towards rescuing the victims trampled by the debris.

It, however, called on Nigerian government to rise up against the prevalent case of building collapse and take bold appropriate measure against future occurrence of such incident

PDP said: ''The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commiserates with the people of Lagos state, particularly the victims of the devastating building collapse in Lagos, which led to the unfortunate death of compatriots, including little school children.

''The party has been grief-stricken over this tragedy, which has traumatized not only the families of the victims, but also the entire nation with bereavement, pain and anguish.

''The party joins all well-meaning citizens and people of faith across our country in supplicating for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased, the fortitude for their families to bear the loss of their loved ones as well as speedy recovery for the injured.

''The PDP also commends Nigerians for their show of love and solidarity in the search and rescue effort, which saved the lives of many of the victims of the tragedy. Such solidarity reinforces our unity and resilience as a people.

''The party calls on the authorities to look into the issue of building collapse in the country and take strong steps to forestall such ugly incidents in the future.

''It also urged all public-spirited groups and individuals to continue to reach out to the victims at this moment of grief.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had said that it was deeply saddened by the collapsed of a building housing a school and residential units in Itafaji, Lagos Island area of Lagos state.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC national publicity secretary, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, March 14, said the incidence which led to several deaths and injuries, particularly among children was avoidable.

