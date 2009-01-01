Home | News | General | Prioritise constituency’s interests - Governor Bello tells new National Assembly members

- Governor Yahaya Bello has urged the new members of the National Assembly to prioritise the constituencies

- The governor said the well-being of the people of the state should be of paramount importance to the lawmakers

- Governor Bello made the remark while receiving the new lawmakers who were issued return certificate by INEC on Thursday, March 14

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has charged the newly elected Kogi state members of the National Assembly to make the interest of their constituencies priorities when they resume their duties as legislators.

Bello while receiving the elected members of 9th Assembly from Kogi state who paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday, March 14, after receiving their certificates of return said the well-being of the people of the state should be of paramount importance to the lawmakers.

Two senators out of three who contested and seven House Of Representatives members out of nine were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress into the National Assembly.

He also said that Kogi people at various levels have conferred on them the right to legislate on their behalf and represent their interest at both the upper and lower chamber of the National Assembly.

According to the governor, such trust should motivate the lawmakers to attract development projects to their respective constituencies and also ensure quality representation of their people.

Bello also advised that they all partner with the state as progressive collaborators so as to jointly move the state further towards the direction of good governance and progress.

In his remark, the senator-elect for Kogi east federal constituency, Jibrin Isah Echocho, thanked the governor for standing by the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded elections while declaring their support to the government.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari says his victory at the polls is a clear demonstration of appreciation by Nigerians for his commitment to a greater Nigeria.

The president stated this when he received a delegation comprising Borgu people from Niger, Kebbi, Kwara and Kishi in Oyo states who were in the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, March 14, to felicitate with him on his re-election for another four-term in office.

President Buhari reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to provide infrastructure to all communities across the country to uplift the quality of life of all citizens.

