Nigerians cannot stop reacting to news that ex- adult film star Mia Khalifa is getting married



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

When a lady gets engaged to a man she loves, it is usually a thing of joy not just for her, but for others who know her. However, there are some exceptional cases in which, rather than express joy for a person who was proposed to, feelings of shock and obvious astonishment are the reactions that are given.

Well, one such case is that of Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American pretty lady. Recently, she announced that she has been proposed to and engaged by a particular man who is a chef.

This news was received by many with the utmost shock and surprise. Why? Well, because Mia Khalifa is an adult film star, and not just a backstreet one at that. She is a very popular and widely known star.

The very fact that such a lady well-accomplished and renowned in the field of feeding the gaze of curious eyes has got many people thinking aloud.

Due to this, quite a lot of comments have followed followed Mia Khalifa's announcement, and truth be told, among these reactions, there were only a few congratulations.

See some of the reactions of Nigerians below:

