Champions League and Europa League draws: All you need to know



- Champions League and Europa League draws will hold on Friday, March 15

- The draw will take place at Uefa's Swiss headquarters in Nyon

- Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man United are the four EPL teams in the last eight

Four Premier League giants made it to the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Champions League and these teams will know their opponents on Friday, March 15, when the draws will be done.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are the four teams in England that are into the last eight of the Champions League.

These teams could face each other after the draws which will be done on Friday.

