- Champions League and Europa League draws will hold on Friday, March 15

- The draw will take place at Uefa's Swiss headquarters in Nyon

- Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man United are the four EPL teams in the last eight

Four Premier League giants made it to the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Champions League and these teams will know their opponents on Friday, March 15, when the draws will be done.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are the four teams in England that are into the last eight of the Champions League.

These teams could face each other after the draws which will be done on Friday.

Interestingly, Chelsea and Arsenal also made it to the quarterfinal of the Europa League and they will also know their opponents later today.

Other teams in the quarterfinals of the Europa League are Benfica, Valencia, Napoli, Villarreal, Eintracht Frankfurt and Slavia Prague.

This is the first time in 48 years that England has had six quarter-finalists in major European competitions.

Portuguese champions Porto, Italian giants Juventus, Spanish champions Barcelona and Dutch side Ajax are the other teams in the last eight of the 2018/19 Champions League.

Chelsea were the last English club to win the Champions League title in 2012, but this time around, they are fighting for the Europa League trophy.

In the draws on Friday, March 15, Uefa will pick the 'home' and 'away' sides for the final at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The quarter-final first legs take place on 9 April and 10 April. The semi-finals start on 30 April and 1 May before the final on Saturday, 1 June.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal progressed to the quarter-final round of the Europa League after thrashing Rennes 3-0 on Thursday, March 14, at the Emirates.

The Gunners came into the contest with a deficit after suffering a 3-1 bashing in the first-leg tie last week in France.

