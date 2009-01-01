Home | News | General | Southeast has better chance to produce speaker of House of Reps than Senate president - Coalition

- A coalition of southeast civil society has said that the zone has better chance to produce the next speaker of House of Representatives

- The convener of the coalition, Jasper Uche, said that Senate presidency for Igbos in the 9th National Assembly was not realistic

- Uche said the coalition has adopted Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, a fourth time member of the House of Representatives, to lead the green chamber in the 9th Assembly

The coalition of southeast civil society and human rights organisations have said that the zone stands a better chance of heading the House of Representatives rather than the Senate presidency in the 9th Assembly.

Legit.ng regional reporter in Enugu, Ikpechukwu Chinedu, reports that the chairman of political committee of the coalition, Jasper Uche, said from all political calculations and for the fact that the southeast had held the position of the Senate president and the deputy Senate president in the past, it was only realistic for the zone to go for the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group said it was adopting Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, a fourth time member of the House of Representatives, who, according to it, has not been indicted or involved in any scandal all through her stay at the National Assembly.

It maintained that Onyejeocha had sponsored a number of bills including the local government autonomy bill, the anti-torture bill and the gun shot victims compulsory treatment bill.

Uche said that Onyejeocha's re-election for the fourth time clearly shows the level of confidence reposed in her, adding that the coalition also hinged its demands on the fact that the southeast region has held the Senate president, deputy Senate president an deputy speaker positions since return to democracy in 1999.

He maintained that the selection of Onyejeocha as speaker would help to douse the tension and also assuage the feeling of exclusion and marginalization of the southeast region.

Uche also stated that it would further change the perception held by many that the President Muhammadu Buhari dislikes the Igbo race completely.

"In the national tripod, the north west has the president, the southwest has the vice president. The southeast should therefore take the speaker since the zone has held Senate president and deputy senate president for over two terms." he said.

He recalled that in Abia state where Onyejeocha comes from, like other states in the southeast, gave Buhari the needed 25 percent votes which shows their level of support and readiness to work with him.

Also speaking during the event, the coordinator of civil liberty organization and centre for development and media advocacy, Onyebuchi Igboke, recalled that the president promised to form a national government through the appointment of officers from the entire region.

"Part of the ways through which the president can show the people that he Is out to represent their interest this time is to grant our request and make Onyejeocha speaker of the house of representatives in the 9th Assembly'', he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that politicians in the southeast were advised by the Coalition of Southeast Civil Society and Human Rights Organisations (CSECSHRO) to forget their agitation for Senate presidency in the ninth National Assembly.

