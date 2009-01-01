Home | News | General | UN secretary-general reacts to collapse of school building in Lagos

- Antonio Guterres expressed shock over the collapse of a school building in Lagos

- The UN secretary-general said he would be writing to the Nigerians government

- Governor Akinwunmi Ambode promised that serious investigation will be carried out

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, was “shocked and saddened’’ by the fatal collapse of a building in Nigeria, his spokesperson said on Thursday, March 14.

“The secretary-general will be writing to the government of Nigeria to express his condolences,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, said at a regular news conference.

On Wednesday, at least 12 pupils have been confirmed dead following the collapse of the three-storey building which housed a primary school in Lagos in southwestern Nigeria, according to a hospital source.

Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode said a thorough investigation would be launched into the incident.

The building, located in Ita-Faji area of Lagos, had collapsed, leaving several dead and others injured on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC) appealed for blood donations for victims of the collapsed building on Lagos Island.

Olakunle Lasisi, secretary of NRC, Lagos, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, March 14 in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said he was extremely saddened by the collapse of the Lagos school building which left fatalities, particularly, small children.

President Buhari made his feelings known in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The president sympathised with the parents and relations of the deceased, wishing them God’s comfort. He also wished the injured speedy and complete recovery.

