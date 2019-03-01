VIDEO: Dino Melaye mocks Godswill Akpabio over defeat in Akwa Ibom
Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye composed a short song to mock Godswill Akpabio for capitulating in the battle for Akwa Ibom State as he was roundly defeated in the just concluded elections.
Melaye visited Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and he sang a song to mock Akpabio’s defeat.
