No third party crashed my marriage- Yvonne Jegede

It is no longer news that Yvonne Jegede and Kunle Fawole a.k.a Abounce are no longer a couple.

The actress has stated that she doesn’t regret getting married to him also adding that the son of the late actress, Bukky Ajayi knows he is the father of Xavier, her son.

In a tell-it-all interview with Pulse, the ‘African Queen’ video vixen said:” He knows Xavier is his son, he is hundred percent sure about that. He has been to the house twice after we got back to the country. He has pictures of him and his son that I personally took. I don’t know why he isn't posting them, maybe he has a personal reason”.

When asked If a third party crashed her marriage, she said: ”There was no third party involved but he was listening to a friend. Somebody who was always talking to him, telling him what to do. A friend of his, who was my friend before”.

On how she got her sexy appeal back after childbirth, she said:” I have always been obsessed with losing weight. After having my baby, I’m trying to snap back and get to my normal shape. Losing weight is a thing of the mind; it has to do with your subconscious. It happens in the spirit before it manifests in the physical”, she said.

