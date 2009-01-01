Home | News | General | BREAKING: Six JIBWIS members kidnapped in Katsina
I won’t run for house of reps again, says Jibrin
Ronaldo recalled by Portugal for first time since World Cup

BREAKING: Six JIBWIS members kidnapped in Katsina



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Jamatu Izalatul Bidaa Wa Ikamatus Sunna (JIBWIS) in Katsina has called for prayers for the release of their abducted members along  Sheme-Kankara local government area of Katsina state.
Confirming the development during Friday prayers, the vice chairman of the state council of Ulamas, Surajo Kankia, urged members to intensify prayers for their release.
Our reporter gathered that a prominent Islamic scholar, Alaranma Ahmad Suleiman, alongside five other co-travellers were picked along the said road.

The victims were returning from Kebbi to Kano after attending a help group camp of the JIBWIS.

Details later…

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89