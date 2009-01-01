I won Rivers governorship election, says Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said he won the March 9 governorship election in the state.

He called on Rivers people to remain calm saying that the success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 Governorship Election would be a sweet victory in the end.

Wike said the will of Rivers people will prevail at the end of the day despite what he described as the conspiracy against the people of the state.

He spoke on Friday when members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the PDP presented their INEC Certificates of Return to him at a ceremony in the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“I know that PDP won the elections squarely. We believe in peace, therefore Rivers people should remain calm. We believe in due process. I believe that INEC is doing its best to follow the due process.

“In the end, it will be a sweet victory. The will of Rivers people will prevail “, he said.

Wike described the present political standoff in the state as a drama which will end.

He said the people of Rivers people voted overwhelmingly for the PDP in all elections alleging that the anti-democratic forces attempted to snatch results at the Collation Centres.

“Let me thank the people of Rivers State for the love they have shown for our great party. It is not in doubt that Rivers people have shown our party love. What is happening is sad. It is a drama.

“We have 13 House of Representatives seats and the PDP clinched all of them. We have three Senate seats, one has been declared and PDP won. When the remaining two seats are declared, PDP will win them. Eighty percent of the seats declared, PDP took all,” he said.

Governor Wike urged the elected National Assembly to always place the interest of Rivers State above other considerations as they represent the state.

Speaking on behalf of the elected National Assembly members, Senator-elect Barry Mpigi said there is no need for anyone to panic as Governor Wike will be declared the winner in line with the votes cast on March 9.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said that elected members of the National Assembly were at the Government House, Port Harcourt as a mark of respect for Governor Wike and in recognition of his support all through the electioneering process.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW