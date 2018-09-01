Home | News | General | BREAKING: UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw released (See full fixtures)
BREAKING: UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw released (See full fixtures)



The draw for the last eight of the UEFA Europa League was conducted on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
The quarter-final first-leg ties will be played on April 11, with the second legs to be played on April 18. 

The semi-finals will be held on May 2 and 9, with the final in Baku set for Wednesday May 29.
Below is the Europa League round of eight draw in full:
Napoli vs Arsenal
Villareal vs Valencia
Benfica vs Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea

