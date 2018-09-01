BREAKING: UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw released (See full fixtures)

PDP declares Abdulsalam’s committee powerless, warns INEC over alleged attempt to cancel announced results
The draw for the last eight of the UEFA Europa League was conducted on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
The quarter-final first-leg ties will be played on April 11, with the second legs to be played on April 18.
The semi-finals will be held on May 2 and 9, with the final in Baku set for Wednesday May 29.
Below is the Europa League round of eight draw in full:
Napoli vs Arsenal
Villareal vs Valencia
Benfica vs Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea
