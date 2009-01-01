Posterity will judge you, Okorocha tells Oshiomhole

Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, says Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to blame for the party’s loss of the guber polls in the state.

Emeka Ihedioha, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 273,404 to beat Okorocha’s preferred candidate, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) who polled 190,364.

Okorocha also blamed Hope Uzodimma, APC candidate in the state, who came fourth, for the inability of the party to win the governorship election.

In a statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary, the governor said posterity would judge the duo for their alleged roles in the election.

According to him, Uzodima’s felicitation with Ihedioha after he was declared the winner of the election, showed he (Uzodima ) is a mole who reportedly worked for PDP.

“We had maintained that Chief Uzodinma was just a mole in the APC and today, the governorship election in the state and its outcome have obviously vindicated us, aside the fact that a video of Chief Uzodinma’s celebration with Ihedioha has gone viral on the social media,” the statement read.

“Chief Uzodinma succeeded through Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that only his supporters were made agents of the party, from the list he sent from Abuja to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Unfortunately, none of Uzodinma’s and Oshiomhole’s approved agents were seen either at the ward, local government or at the state level ; they didn’t care about the election and its outcome.

“At the end of the day, the APC candidate came fourth. And he has been celebrating with the PDP candidate.

“Their target as it has been shown now is to totally destroy APC in the South-East and in Imo in particular, thereby authenticating the claim in some quarters that it is all about 2023.

“We had equally maintained the contention that Imo people would not vote for Uzodinma because they know him very well, but Oshiomhole refused to listen.

“He came fourth and never showed that he took part in the election; posterity and history will judge Oshiomhole and Uzodinma over the fate of APC in the South-East, especially in Imo State.”

Okorocha contested and was initially declared winner of the Imo-west senatorial seat.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) struck out his name, saying he was declared winner under duress.

