Cristiano Ronaldo recalled by Portugal for Euro 2020 qualifiers



  19 minutes ago
- Cristiano Ronaldo has been recalled to the national team for the 2020 Euro qualifiers

- Ronaldo last played for Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

- He has missed his country's last two games against Italy and Poland

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been recalled to the Portuguese national team for the first time since he played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After the 2018 World Cup, Portugal played against Italy and Poland in September and November respectively in which Ronaldo was excluded.

But the former Real Madrid star has now made a return to the national team after being named in the squad that will face Ukraine in the 2020 Euro qualifiers.

Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time record appearance maker and goalscorer with 154 caps and 85 goals.

