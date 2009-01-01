BREAKING: Building collapses in Ibadan, scores feared killed
Fresh reports reaching NE has it that a two-storey building has collapsed in the Bode area of Ibadan, capital of Oyo state, leaving many of its occupants trapped.
A resident disclosed thi Friday evening, saying the incident happened around 5:50pm.
Sympathisers are currently at the scene, making efforts to rescue victims before the arrival of government officials.
Bode is after Molete bridge in one of the largest cities in West Africa.
The incident comes exactly 48 hours after a three-storey building collapsed in the Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island, killing at least 12 persons, including nine children.
