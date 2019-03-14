Masari’s mother-in-law regain freedom — after one week in kidnapper’s den

The 80-year-old mother-in-law of Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state, has regained freedom after one week in custody of her abductors.

The governor’s mother-in-law was abducted last Friday at her home in the Sabon Gari area of the state.

In a statement on Friday, Gambo Isah, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, said Maistiyari, mother of Binta, the governor’s wife, was released on Thursday.

Isah did not specify if any ransom was paid but he confirmed that she had been reunited with her family.

“I am very happy to inform you that the the mother in- law of His Excellency, Aminu Masari, has been released by her abductors yesterday 14/03/2019 by 16:00hrs,” Isah said.

“She is hale and hearty. She has already been reunited with her family after necessary medical check-ups.”

In addition, the command said it has also arrested one Haruna Adamu, a “notorious” kidnapper, from Zamfara state.

“The syndicate attacked the house of one Mustapha Sani ‘M’ of Bakon Zabo Village, Batsari; and attempted to kidnap his two wives but they were resisted,” Isah said.

“They were pursued and the said Haruna was arrested by a combined team of Police and vigilante members of the village.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW