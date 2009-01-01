Anambra community protests over govt agents’ intimidation

The people of Ozzu- Ndiukwuenu in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested the alleged intimidation by those they described as government agents.

They alleged that some agents of government had forcefully taken over their land and unleashed cult gangs on them.

While urging the state governor, Willie Obiano, to intervene , they said life had become unbearable for them in the area .

Carrying placards of different inscriptions, the community wondered why the state government would authorise such terror and brigandage on them by its agents.



Addressing reporters, the leader of the community, Chief Peter Nwafor, said the government agents had balkanised and sold a forest reserve in the area.

Their statement read in part, ” Gathered here in protest are men , women , ancestors and even unborn members of Ozzu-Ndiukwuenu.

“We are protesting the grave injustice done to us , our ancestors and unborn generations by agents of your government who have forcefully taken over our land and bestowed the rights to same in the hands of known criminals from within and outside our community.

“This single action of empowering and rewarding criminality has led to the deterioration of security situation in Ozzu- Ndiukwuenu such that the community has become inaccessible after 8 pm due to the nefarious activities of the group of people your government has empowered.

“It is unacceptable to us that your government has given approval to the de - reservation of some portion of this land , shared it among some powerful agents of your government and known trouble makers in Anambra State in total disregard of these terms of the agreement reached by your predecessor.

“The leadership of the community was neither consulted nor informed of this grave decision that will affect the life of the community in many ways.

Addressing the protesters , a senior special assistant to the governor on security , Oscar Christopher , assured them of government ’ s intervention on matter , urging them not to take the law into their own hands .

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW