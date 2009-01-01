Home | News | General | Breaking: 23 trapped, 6 rescued as two- storey building collapses in Ibadan

Barely 48 hours after a three-storey building collapsed in the Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island, killing at least 12 persons, including nine children, another building has collapsed in Ibadan, capital of Oyo state.

According to Tribune Online, the two-storey building which collapsed at Sogoye, along Bode area of the city, has left 23 people trapped in the rubble while six people have been pulled out.

The news medium also reported that people trapped under the collapsed building could be heard making phone calls crying for help.

Going further, it reported that the fire service personnel at the scene of the collapsed building were helpless, as there was no equipment to carry out the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Lagos state commissioner for health, Jide Idris, said that 20 victims of the Itafaji School building collapse were brought in dead to the General Hospital in the state.

Idris made the fact known during his visit to the hospital on Friday in Lagos. According to him, the corpses have been released to the families for burial.

However, he said that 45 persons survived the collapse and were managed across some of the state health facilities, including Lagos Island General Hospital, Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Onikan Health Centre and the Gbagada General Hospital.

